Golden years, golden arches: Chicago-area woman, 95, surprised at beloved McDonald’s birthday tradition

The Brief Charmaine Blessman celebrated her 95th birthday at her longtime McDonald’s in Hinsdale on March 27 with a surprise party organized by staff and family. A restaurant manager baked her cake, and employees decorated the dining room for a customer they know by name. Blessman, born in 1930, says staying connected to people and keeping routine shaped her life.



A 95-year-old woman walked into her regular McDonald’s expecting lunch and found a room full of people waiting on her, including staff who made her a cake and planned a full surprise.

The restaurant at 935 N. York Road in Hinsdale filled with friends, family, and employees who stopped what they were doing to greet her as she walked in.

"I thought, holy cast, what’s going on?" Charmaine Blessman said. "I think it’s very nice that you’re here."

The place that knows her

The backstory:

Blessman has been coming to this McDonald’s for years, and her family says there has never been a reason to change the plan.

"For many years. So many years I can’t even count them," she said.

Her daughter, Lee Antonio, said the family returns to the same location each year, just a few miles from where they lived in Western Springs.

"We bring mom to McDonald’s for her birthday every year. She loves it, especially this one," Antonio said.

Employees know her order and recognize her when she walks in. This year, they went further by decorating the space and making her cake.

The life behind the routine

Blessman was born in 1930, when gas cost about 20 cents a gallon and television was not yet common in American homes.

She grew up in Chicago, attended Farragut High School, and later went to the University of Illinois in Champaign, where she met her husband. They were married for 62 years.

She worked in food and nutrition for People’s Gas, giving cooking demonstrations and answering questions from customers.

She still follows a steady routine. She reads the newspaper cover to cover. She keeps in touch with friends. She used to make English toffee candy and still talks about it. She has a glass of wine before dinner.

"I love to cook, and I love be with people," she said. "Love to come to McDonald’s."

What she says matters

Why you should care:

When asked what has helped her live a long life, Blessman kept her answer direct.

"Get to be with people and to be kind to them and help them if they need help," she said. "I love to exercise."

She added one more line that reflects how she lives day to day.

"The key is liking McDonald’s food."

What's next:

Her family plans another celebration at Plymouth Place, where she lives.