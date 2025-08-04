Goose Island president explains why Chicago’s wild weather is perfect for barrel-aged stout

The Brief Goose Island’s 2025 Bourbon County Stout lineup is already creating buzz months ahead of its Black Friday release, featuring six dessert-inspired variants including Baklava, Chocolate Praline, and Cherry Jubilee. The annual drop has become a nationwide tradition for craft beer fans. Bourbon County Stout, first brewed in 1992, helped pioneer the barrel-aged beer movement — and according to Goose Island President Todd Ahsmann, Chicago’s extreme seasonal temperatures make it the perfect place for aging beer in bourbon barrels. With an alcohol content around 14%, the stout is brewed for sipping, not chugging. This year introduces 10-ounce bottles of the Original Stout, catering to solo drinkers while maintaining the brand’s signature richness and complexity.



Goose Island Beer Co. has revealed its highly anticipated 2025 Bourbon County Stout lineup, generating buzz months ahead of its traditional Black Friday drop.

Beer fans across the country are already gearing up for what’s become one of the biggest craft beer events of the year.

A Chicago-Born Innovation

The backstory:

The Bourbon County Stout legacy dates back to 1992, when Goose Island revolutionized craft brewing by aging beer in used bourbon barrels, a now-common technique that began with a batch made using barrels donated by Jim Beam’s Booker Noe.

What started as an experiment has since evolved into a defining innovation in the beer world.

"Chicago has the best weather for making this type of beer," said Goose Island President Todd Ahsmann. "So this warehouse behind me is not temperature-controlled, but we like to see extreme temperatures, whether it's very hot or very cold. And why is that? We want the wood to expand and contract so that the beer goes into the wood and pulls out that bourbon, and those, if you drink wine, you're familiar with the term ‘tannin.’ You get tannins from the wood. You get vanillins. Vanillins are what create that vanilla flavor in the wood, so we really, Chicago's weather is conducive to it."

With an alcohol content around 14%, the stout is crafted to be sipped and savored.

This year, Goose Island is introducing 10-ounce bottles of the Original Stout, giving fans the option to enjoy a smaller pour without sacrificing flavor.

The beer’s annual Black Friday release has grown into a nationwide event.

What began as a cheeky answer to holiday shopping madness, encouraging fans to line up for beer instead of electronics, has turned into a full-on tradition.

From early-morning lines to limited bottle quantities, the release draws collectors and casual drinkers alike. Chicago retailers like Binny's are known for bundling the full lineup for enthusiasts eager to score every flavor.

Goose Island’s branded merchandise, including limited-edition hats and jackets, adds to the buzz and can be found at the Fulton Street taproom or the brewpub near the Salt Shed on the Chicago River.

The 2025 Flavor Lineup

What we know:

This year’s Bourbon County collection features a dessert-inspired twist:

Original Bourbon County Stout

Baklava Stout

Chocolate Praline Stout:

Cherry Jubilee Stout:

Double Barrel Stout

Reserve Stout

Each variant is crafted with premium ingredients and aged to perfection, continuing Goose Island’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of flavor.

Nationwide Reach, Local Roots

What's next:

Though the Bourbon County series is now distributed across the U.S. and internationally, its roots remain firmly planted in Chicago.

Ahsmann emphasized that this stout is more than a beer, It’s a celebration of Chicago craft brewing history.

For more information on the release, availability, or to plan your Black Friday strategy, visit Goose Island's website.