Gospel Music Festival in Chicago draws massive crowd despite scattered showers

The Gospel Music Festival is being held this weekend and it's one of the oldest events in Chicago.

The event also pulls in tens of thousands of people from all over the world to the Windy City.

"You don't hear it everywhere, but there's a sound you hear in Chicago," one attendee said.

Gospel Festival is back this year and it featured a tribute to Chicago church choirs. It was presented by Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, First Corinthians M.B. Church Pastor Harvey Spivey and Cosmopolitan Church Of Prayer.

Scattered rain showers did not stop the show. Well-known choir master Janic Sutton said it's good news.

"People are looking for an outlet, they're looking for us to come together on a positive note. We give God praise for what he's done. We're still here," Sutton said.

More than 4,000 fans were in Millennium Park, rocking side to side, tapping their feet.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also sang his favorite tune.

Headliners this year included Chicago's own Todd Dulaney, Anita Wilson, CHandler Moore and the highest-selling female gospel group in history, the legendary Clark Sisters.