Gov. Pritzker lights menorah at Thompson Center to celebrate Hanukkah

Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, has begun.

Gov. Pritzker attended a celebration Monday morning to light the menorah at the Thompson Center.

The 8-night holiday commemorates the rededication of the second Jewish Temple in Jerusalem.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

One candle is lit each day to celebrate the miracle of a one-day oil supply in a lamp at the temple that lasted eight days.

Advertisement

Hanukkah is also a time for exchanging gifts and sharing special meals and treats with loved ones.