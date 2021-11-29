Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Pritzker lights menorah at Thompson Center to celebrate Hanukkah

By FOX 32 News
J.B. Pritzker
CHICAGO - Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, has begun.         

Gov. Pritzker attended a celebration Monday morning to light the menorah at the Thompson Center.

The 8-night holiday commemorates the rededication of the second Jewish Temple in Jerusalem.

One candle is lit each day to celebrate the miracle of a one-day oil supply in a lamp at the temple that lasted eight days.

Hanukkah is also a time for exchanging gifts and sharing special meals and treats with loved ones.