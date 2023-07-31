Grace McManus: Chicago woman, 28, vanishes from her West Town home

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 28-year-old woman.

Grace McManus was last seen around 2 p.m. on July 29 at her West Town home in the 1800 block of W. Evergreen Ave.

Police say she was wearing a black tank top, jean shorts, and sandals. She has multiple tattoos on her shoulder, arm and ankle.

Grace McManus | CPD

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

McManus is described as a white woman, with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.