Chicago aldermen reach deal on proposal to allow more ‘granny flats’ in city

The Brief Two Chicago City Council members reached an agreement on a proposal to allow more accessory dwelling units. A proposal to expand ADUs was blocked at a previous City Council meeting. Proponents say ADUs can provide more affordable housing, but opponents want the ability to reject such housing in their wards.



The Chicago City Council may soon consider allowing more accessory dwelling units (ADUs) after two aldermen reached an agreement on a revised ordinance.

A proposal to expand residents’ ability to convert coach houses, garden apartments, or attics into affordable housing units was blocked at a July City Council meeting.

What we know:

Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th Ward) had pushed for allowing more ADUs in the city to combat high housing costs, but Ald. Marty Quinn stood opposed.

The two aldermen announced an agreement on a revised ordinance on Tuesday after Quinn and others had expressed concerns about more ADUs changing the face of neighborhoods with largely single-family housing.

The revised ordinance would expand the ADU program citywide into multi-unit residential and commercial areas and extend the pilot program for single-family areas with limitations and local review. Quinn argued for local review, or allowing aldermen to have a say on whether ACU construction or conversion should be permitted in their ward.

"I feel this revised ordinance better represents Chicago’s values by lifting up our labor unions and workers," Quinn said in a statement. "I can stand by an ordinance that encourages local hiring and fair wage standards, a point that resonates strongly with Chicago's labor community."

Lawson added, "This agreement represents a significant step forward for housing in neighborhoods throughout the city. We listened to residents, developers, and our labor partners to craft an ordinance that not only expands housing choices but also creates good-paying jobs right here in our communities."

What's next:

The aldermen said the revised ordinance will be heard by the entire City Council at its meeting on Thursday.