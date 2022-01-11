Grant Park Music Festival announces full summer schedule

After a shortened summer 2021 season, the Grant Park Music Festival is striking a cord with a full schedule this year.

Festival organizers are planning for the full return of the festival, with half-a-dozen world premieres.

The 10-week concert series will stretch from June 15th to August 20th with concerts on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings. They will take place, where they always do, at the J. Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.

Organizers say there will be something for everyone.

"Sort of the traditional favorites like Beethoven, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, plus we have our annual July 4th Independence Salute. We have concerts that celebrate Broadway, concerts that celebrate Hollywood," said Paul Winberg, President and CEO of the festival.

There is reserved and free seating all summer long.