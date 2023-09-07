Opening of Greektown migrant shelter delayed amid community concerns, federal funding efforts

Hundreds of migrants were set to move into a new Greektown shelter on Friday, but that plan is now delayed.

Close to 200 migrants were set to move into the Parthenon Guest House. Now, that move-in date is slated for a week from Friday.

One alderman says the delay comes from the mayor's office. It's not clear why it's being pushed back, but there was a fiery meeting Wednesday night with neighbors and local leaders upset about the lack of notice.

The city has a one-year contract with the facility, which is set to house single men and single women, as more migrants arrive in the city.

A local congresswoman is trying to get Chicago more money to handle the influx.

Crain's Chicago reports Rep. Delia Ramirez wants to amend the Department of Homeland Security's spending bill. The proposal would provide up to 100 percent federal reimbursement to cities like Chicago that have been giving migrants shelter.

As of right now, there are close to 7,000 migrants living in Chicago shelters. The city says nearly 2,000 still need to be housed.

Since last August, Chicago has received more than 13,500 migrants.