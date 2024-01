A grenade was found in a Palos Hills condo unit Monday.

According to Palos Hills police, officers responded to the 11300 block of Moraine Drive after a moving company located a grenade in a condo unit.

The Cook County Sheriff's Bomb Squad responded to the scene and determined that the grenade was inert, police said.

The grenade was then taken by the Cook County Sheriff's Police Bomb Squad for proper disposal.