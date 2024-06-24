Chicago man charged in Gresham shooting

article

A man was charged in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Gresham neighborhood.

Desmond Joseph, 36, allegedly shot and wounded a 32-year-old man on June 16 in the 7900 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to police.

Joseph was arrested Sunday in Englewood. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, aggravated batter/strangle, aggravated unlawful use of an unloaded weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon, all felonies.

Joseph has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

No further information was provided.