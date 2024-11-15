'Grinch' steals reindeer decorations from Joliet Slammers ballpark, reward offered

The Brief The Joliet Slammers are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who allegedly stole holiday decorations from their ballpark. Three reindeer figures were taken ahead of the Glow Holiday Festival. A reward includes a donation to a charity and a luxury suite for the festival.



The Joliet Slammers are asking for help in identifying a person who allegedly stole three reindeer decorations from their ballpark earlier this week, just ahead of their Glow Holiday Festival.

The baseball team described the suspect as a "Grinch" and said the person drove past the stadium and took the decorations.

The Slammers are offering a unique reward for any information that leads to the recovery of the stolen reindeer: a cash donation to your favorite charity, along with a Glow Holiday Festival suite for 20 guests on a night of their choice.

"Can you help us and the Joliet Police Department identify this Grinch’s sleigh?" the Slammers wrote in their Facebook post.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department or the Slammers at info@jolietslammers.com.

Vehicle wanted in connection with theft at Joliet Slammers ballpark | Provided by Joliet Slammers