Ground stop issued at O'Hare Airport amid thunderstorms

A ground stop was issued at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Monday morning due to weather.

Thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt landings and departures at O'Hare Airport around 6 a.m.

The ground stop is in effect for O'Hare until 7:15 a.m.

As of 6:40 a.m., O'Hare had reported 58 canceled flights and average delays of around 15 minutes.

For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.