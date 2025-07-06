Ground stop issued at O'Hare airport due to thunderstorms
CHICAGO - A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport Sunday afternoon due to thunderstorms.
What we know:
Thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt landings and departures at O'Hare Airport around 3:30 p.m.
The ground stop is in effect for O'Hare until 4:45 p.m.
So far, two have been canceled at O'Hare Airport.
The storms are expected to clear tonight.
For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.
The Source: The information in this report came from the National Airspace System.