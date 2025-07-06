Ground stop issued at O'Hare airport due to thunderstorms

The Brief Thunderstorms prompted a ground stop at O'Hare Airport Sunday afternoon, halting landings and departures around 3:30 p.m., according to the FAA. The ground stop is expected to last until 4:45 p.m. Storms moved through the area.



A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport Sunday afternoon due to thunderstorms.

What we know:

Thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt landings and departures at O'Hare Airport around 3:30 p.m.

The ground stop is in effect for O'Hare until 4:45 p.m.

So far, two have been canceled at O'Hare Airport.

The storms are expected to clear tonight.

For more flight information and updates, visit the National Airspace System Status website.