Protesters gather at CPD headquarters, Millennium Park after release of fatal shooting video of Adam Toledo

There was a lot of emotion at a demonstration downtown just a couple hours after the release of the Adam Toledo video, especially because it featured a group of Chicago mothers whose sons were also killed in shootings involving Chicago Police.

The group started at the Cloudgate sculpture in Millennium Park before peacefully marching up Michigan Avenue.



The group was small but passionate, and from many parts of the city. Citizens spoke in support of Toledo, who they believe complied with the officer's orders.



"When you look at the video, the officer gave the command "stop, put your hands up." And what did Adam do? He put his hands up," said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef of Chicago Activists Coalition for Justice, who led the demonstration.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. SOME MAY FIND THESE VIDEOS DISTURBING. WATCH AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION.



Another demonstrator named Carolyn Jruff said, "He followed the protocol and the police shot him in his chest. That's what you call murder."



The group also included two mothers whose sons were killed in shootings involving Chicago Police officers.

FOR BREAKING NEWS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP



Chantell Brooks' son, Michael Westley was killed in an officer-involved shooting in 2013.

Advertisement

"They murdered my son 2 weeks before his 16th birthday," she said. "If we had gotten justice and held these officers accountable, we wouldn't be here today for this young man: Adam."



Gloria Pinex's son was killed by a police officer in 2011; her family eventually reached a settlement with the city. "I want to say to the mama: I'm here with her in solidarity. We will fight. All the way. Keep your head up."



Thursday's protest was peaceful, with the group calling for the police officer who pulled the trigger to be fired and arrested.

A small crowd also gathered at police headquarters at 35th and Michigan.

The demonstration started with a rally and a moment of silence for the 13-year-old.

Organizers called to abolish the Chicago Police Department and for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to resign. They also want the officer who fatally shot Toledo to be fired and charged.

The event was peaceful. The group chanted "no justice, no peace" along with Adam’s name.

Rally organizers say they will support a protest in Logan Square on Friday.