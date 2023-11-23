Group of gunmen rob at least 12 victims in 1 hour on West, SW Sides

Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred within an hour Thursday morning.

A group of armed offenders targeted at least 12 victims on the Lower West Side and the Southwest Side, demanding their property before fleeing in a sedan.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

2300 Block of West 21st Street at 7:20 A.M.

2000 Block of West 23rd Street at 7:25 A.M.

1700 Block of West Cermak Road at 7:30 A.M.

1900 Block of West Cermak Road at 8:20 A.M.

3700 Block of South Wolcott Avenue at 7:47 A.M.

4900 Block of South Paulina Street at 7:55 A.M.

4700 Block of South Hermitage Avenue at 8:00 A.M.

5800 Block of South Sacramento Avenue at 8:07 A.M.

5000 Block of South Fairfield Avenue at 8:08 A.M.

4700 Block of South Honore Street at 8:10 A.M.

5200 Block of South Rockwell Street at 8:15 A.M.

5900 Block of South Mozart Street at 8:20 A.M.

Police are searching for two to four male suspects between the ages of 17 and 25. They wore dark clothing and ski masks.

The group fled each robbery in a light or dark blue Toyota or Hyundai.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380, Area Three at (312) 744-8263 or Area Four at (312) 746-8253.