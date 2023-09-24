Group suspected in string of armed robberies in Chicago Saturday

Chicago police have issued an alert following a string of armed robberies early Saturday across the city.

In each incident, police said at least five suspects have approached people with guns drawn and demanded their personal belongings. The group then drives away in a 2016 silver Hyundai and a 2019 black Kia SUV, police said.

The incidents occurred:

at 4:23 a.m. in the 2400 Block of West 31st Street in Little Village

at 4:38 a.m. in the 1300 Block of West 51st Street in Back of the Yards

at 5:25 a.m. in the 2600 Block of West 55th Street in Gage Park

at 5:25 a.m. in the 1600 Block of West Archer Avenue in Garfield Ridge

at 5:30 a.m. in the 3700 Block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park

between 5:15 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. 5100 Block of South Sacramento in Gage Park; and

between 5:20 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. 2700 Block of West Pershing Road in Brighton Park.

Police described the group as five Black males between 15 and 18 years old, between 130 and 145 pounds and standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8. One of the suspects was seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.