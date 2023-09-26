Guinness opens second global brewpub in Chicago, importing beer straight from Ireland

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery opened Tuesday in Chicago’s West Loop, a project two years in the making. It’s only the second Guinness brewpub in the world outside of Dublin.

Guinness officials and Chicago politicians were on hand to cut the ribbon on the brand new Guinness Open Gate Brewery, located inside an old railroad depot at 901 West Kinzie Street in the Fulton Market District. It’s a big operation 15,000-square-feet and employing 80 full-time positions.

All the Guinness poured at the brewpub is being imported from Ireland, but they will also be brewing a number of beers that will be sold exclusively at the Chicago brewery, including a beer made with Illinois corn.

There’s also a restaurant with standard pub food and some really cool looking high-end goodies. And there’s even a bakery that will open at 8 a.m. each morning so that people in the area can stop by and get a cup of coffee, something to eat and work in the bar area.

So why did Guinness decide to open a brewery in Chicago, a city that is already busting at the seams with craft breweries?

"I think in many ways, Chicago has always been home for Guinness," said Ryan Wagner, a Guinness national ambassador. "Our beer has been here since 1910 - more than a hundred years of friendship there.

"I think the Open Gate Brewery building this structure, or renovating this structure, gave a physical home to what has always been a spiritual home for Guinness in many ways. We love the city of Chicago and Guinness has long been a part of that beer story here," he added.

"Guinness has a great brand. It's been known all over the world, so this is very exciting for the city of Chicago," said 27th Ward Ald. Walter Burnett Jr.

"Folks coming from other countries who will come here, they know the Guinness brand. They'll come visit this area, and they may visit the other establishments in this community - may fill up our hotels. So I think it's just great for the city of Chicago," Burnett said.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery officially opens Thursday at 8 a.m.