Gun threat at Evanston summer camp prompts investigation

Evanston police are currently investigating a reported gun threat at a local summer camp.

The incident was brought to the attention of the Parks and Recreation administrative staff on Tuesday, July 11.

According to officials, a camper allegedly made threats to bring a gun to the camp. Evanston police believe the threat is not credible, but say they will continue to investigate further.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

To ensure the safety of all campers, police will closely monitor the camp area while the sessions are in progress.

Evanston police urge anyone with information on the case to contact 847-866-5050.