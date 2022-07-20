Gun violence involving children rising at alarming rate, study shows

A new study shows gun violence involving children is rising at an alarming rate in the United States.

Researchers found firearm death rates among children in the U.S has surged by 30 percent between 2010 and 2019. Locally, those numbers are even higher. Illinois saw a 40 percent increase during that timeframe.

In Indiana, researchers say there has been a 70 percent spike in child-related gun violence.

Just last week, 7-year-old Jeremiah Moore was shot and killed while sleeping in his mother's minivan.

The family of six was driving in East Chicago when a car pulled alongside them and started shooting. The first-grader was shot twice in the head.

Just days before his murder, Jeremiah attended an anti-gun rally protesting the killing of children.

On Wednesday, the Rainbow Push Coalition stood with the Moore family, calling on the community to break the silence and report any and all tips to police.

"This is unacceptable. Mass shootings in Highland, mass shootings in Gary, young Jeremiah losing his life — we will not have our communities become places where we are held hostage by fear and by street terrorism," said Bishop Tavis Grant, National Field Director for the Rainbow Push Coalition.

"I want no mother to feel this way, no father, no sibling, no child, no one should feel this way," said Jeremiah's mother.

You can report anonymous tips to the East Chicago anonymous tip line by calling 219-391-8500.

Jeremiah will be laid to rest Friday.