Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday.

The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m.

The victim was dropped of at Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

Police say he was later transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported, and no suspects are in custody at this time. Area Two detectives are investigating.