Gunmen force victims into homes during two early morning robberies on Chicago's SW Side

The Brief Two armed robberies occurred early Thursday in Chicago's Southwest Side, with suspects forcing victims into their homes after robbing them at gunpoint. No injuries were reported, and the suspects in both incidents remain at large as Area One detectives investigate.



Two armed robberies happened on Chicago's Southwest Side early Thursday morning, both involving suspects forcing victims into their homes after demanding property.

The first robbery happened around 1:25 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Kolin Avenue. A 20-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were sitting in a car when two people armed with handguns approached them, according to police. The suspects demanded property from the victims and then followed them into a nearby residence, where more property was demanded. An exchange of gunfire occurred inside the home, but no injuries were reported. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the suspect fled before police arrived.

Roughly 15 minutes later, a 17-year-old boy was exiting his vehicle when a black SUV pulled up behind him in the 3300 block of West 59th Place, police said. Two gunmen approached and forced the teen into a nearby residence, where they robbed him of personal belongings. The suspects then fled the scene in the black SUV.

No one is in custody in connection with either incident, and Area One detectives are actively investigating both cases. Police have not said if they believe the two armed robberies were connected.