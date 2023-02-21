Guns N' Roses announce Wrigley Field concert this summer
CHICAGO - Legendary hard rock band Guns N’ Roses will return to Wrigley Field in Chicago this summer as part of their 2023 world tour.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's announced Tuesday they're returning to the road this summer, with a stop scheduled at Wrigley Field on Aug. 24.
The performance will be their first trip back to Chicago since they performed at the "friendly confines" in 2021 as part of their "We're F'N' Back!" tour.
(Provided by Guns N' Roses)
Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets for the general public go on sale Mar. 3 at 10 a.m. CT on GunsNRoses.com.
The world tour will kick off on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel and continue across Europe through July, wrapping in Athens, Greece before traveling to Canada to begin the North American leg on Aug. 5.
Full 2023 Global Tour Dates:
Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon
Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos
Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting
Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park
Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park
Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO
Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo
Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland
Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense
Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium
Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place