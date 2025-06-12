Gurnee teen charged after shooting family member in the face, sheriff's office says

The Brief Francis Lodesky, 18, was arrested for allegedly shooting his 61-year-old relative in the face at a home in unincorporated Gurnee. Authorities say the shooting was unprovoked and Lodesky used a .410-gauge revolver; over 50 firearms were recovered from the scene. Lodesky is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, and prosecutors are seeking to keep him in custody.



An 18-year-old is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a family member in the face inside a Gurnee-area home, authorities said.

What we know:

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday to the 34000 block of Route 21 in unincorporated Gurnee for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found a 61-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was in his bedroom on his cellphone when he was shot by 18-year-old Francis Lodesky, a relative.

Pictured is Francis Lodesky, 18. (Lake County Sheriff's Office )

Investigators believe the shooting was unprovoked and that Lodesky "had the desire to kill someone."

Deputies said Lodesky used a .410-gauge revolver loaded with birdshot. The firearm was recovered at the scene, along with more than 50 other guns.

What's next:

Lodesky was taken into custody and brought to the Lake County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged him with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. Additional charges may be filed.

Prosecutors also plan to petition to keep Lodesky in custody pending his next court appearance. He remained held at the Lake County Jail as of Thursday morning and appeared in court later that day.