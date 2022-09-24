Guy steals utility vehicles in Northwest Indiana, gets caught when police use GPS to track them down

A guy who stole two utility terrain vehicles in Lake County, Indiana, apparently didn't realize the vehicles' GPS was turned on until the cops showed up.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they got word on Friday morning that the vehicles had been stolen from a NIPSCO job site near 157th Avenue and Highway 41 in Lowell, Indiana.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The Sheriff's Office said their police worked with Newton County officers and used GPS to locate the vehicles, which were moving around.

They were found by a Newton County Sheriff's officer in Fair Oaks, Indiana. They were being towed by a pickup truck driven by a man who was arrested after a traffic stop.

The Lake County Sheriff said the vehicles are valued at $50,000.