Hair Discrimination Bill inspired by Chicago toddler passes House

The Hair Discrimination Bill, inspired by a Chicago toddler, was passed by the House Thursday afternoon.

The bill will now go back to the Senate for a final vote to address an amendment made in the House, changing the bill's title before going to Gov. Pritzker's desk.

That change will be the name of the 4-year-old that inspired this bill, Jett Hawkins.

His mother, Ida Nelson, said her boy wanted to connect with his culture, but his school, Providence St. Mel, told her the braids were against the rules.

The school has since changed its policy.

Sen. Mike Simmons introduced the bill to prevent discrimination of hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity or hair texture, including, but not limited to, protective hairstyles such as braids, locks and twists.