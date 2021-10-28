Halloween in Chicago: 'Ghosts on the Bloomingdale Trail'

If you dare go for a ride or stroll along the Bloomingdale Trail, be prepared for goosebumps that have nothing to do with the weather.

There is a free, self-guided tour on the trail with 15 spooky stops, where you scan a QR code with your phone, then hear a ghost story.

"I say they're real ghost stories in the sense that people say this happened to me, this is my experience," said Coya Paz, Free Street Theater Artistic Director and Interim Dean, The Theatre School at DePaul University.

Paz plus Ben Helphand from the Friends of the Bloomingdale Trail were just two on a big team transforming this raised trail into a hair-raising trail.

Each stop was designed by artists at Chicago Mobile Makers and stories were performed by Free Street Theater for the Chicago Park District site.

All of these stories happened in Chicago with many of them right near the Bloomingdale Trail.

"They're not like necessarily what you'd hear on TV with a lot of gore. It's like you're hanging out with someone in their living room and they're telling you a very personal story," said Helphand.

While strolling and listening to those stories, the goal is to explore feelings beyond just fear.

"What I love about ghost stories is that they really help us to grapple with how we feel about death and how we feel about each other and how we feel about our own lives," said Paz.

If the Bloomingdale Trail unleashes your own haunted memories, they're already collecting more ghost stories for next year.

Ghosts on the Bloomingdale Trail will continue through November.

It's a family friendly event, but parents are asked to use discretion with young children.