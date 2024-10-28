TQLA’s Halloween pop-up features spooky decor and delectable Mexican flavors

The Brief TQLA Mexican Kitchen & Cantina in Westmont has transformed into a Halloween-themed pop-up called "A Nightmare on Ogden" with spooky decor and a Mexican-inspired menu. The restaurant will keep the Halloween decorations up through early November before transitioning to a Christmas-themed pop-up in late November.



It’s a Halloween pop-up loaded with flavors of Mexico at TQLA Mexican Kitchen & Cantina in Westmont, now dubbed "A Nightmare on Ogden".

The spooky decor will be a hit with kids and you’ll also find some surprises on the mostly traditional Mexican menu at the restaurant located at 19 W. Ogden Ave.

"We have the carne asada tacos, we’re really known for these, and our tacos al pastor with fresh pineapple and our famous birria egg rolls," said Jorge Cruz, who owns the restaurant along with his brother Augustin, and another partner. "Birria is beef, plus we add a lot of cheese and consommé to dip it in."

Another favorite is the Creamy Chicken Pasta Poblana.

"We give it a twist. It’s a pasta poblano with chicken and fresh bollilo," Cruz said.

He said the Halloween decorations will be up through the start of November.

"At nighttime it’s a big transformation. It’s really dark. It’s red, it gives Halloween vibes," Cruz said.

Specialty cocktails for the holiday include the coconut-flavored Ghostini, Love Potion tequila shooters and more.

The restaurant also offers live music and DJs on Friday and Saturday nights after 9 p.m.

The pop-up experience doesn't end with Halloween. TQLA will have a Christmas-tailored pop-up starting in late November.