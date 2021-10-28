Hard Rock Casino donates 4 trucks to Gary police and fire departments

First responders in Gary, Indiana are receiving a huge donation for National First Responders Day.

The police and fire departments are getting two Ford F-150 pickup trucks each from the new Hard Rock Casino in Northwest Indiana.

The trucks have a combined value of over $144,000.

First responders say they really needed these.

"The vehicles that you see before you are an example of the vehicles that we will be putting on the street from this donation. And they will be utilize. And they're very sorely needed and we just want to say thank you," said Brian Evans, Gary police chief.

Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said the donation will help carry a lot of extra equipment, especially for chief officers when they head to major fire scenes.

"We really do appreciate the vehicles. We're in the same situation as the police chief said. sorely needed vehicles. These F-150s will go great out in our streets," O'Donnell said.

The $300 million Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana opened in May.