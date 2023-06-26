Harrison Ford talks Indiana Jones, Chicago connections

While you may know that actor Harrison Ford is from Chicago, you might be surprised to learn that the character of Indiana Jones has Chicago connections as well!

Ford sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton ahead of the upcoming release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" to talk about his fifth and final time playing the famous archeologist and the series’ 42-year cinematic legacy as well as Ford’s (and Dr. Jones’) Chicago connections.

Ford confirmed with Hamilton that Indy can be spotted wearing a Cubs shirt in the movie, and when asked about Chicago’s influence on Dr. Jones, who often speaks of attending the University of Chicago, Ford had this to say:

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Chicago is a pretty particular, tough town. Always was, maybe always will be — I hope not, I hope it’ll settle a bit. It’s a tough town and Indiana Jones is…I guess he’s a tough guy."

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" hits theaters Friday, June 30.