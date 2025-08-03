Mass shooting in Harvey leaves 1 dead, 6 hurt, including child, city says

The Brief A mass shooting at a Harvey house party left six people hurt, including a 4-year-old, and a gunman dead. A city spokesperson said two gunmen opened fire on a crowd. A licensed gun holder shot back, killing one of the offenders and injuring the other.



A mass shooting at a house party in south suburban Harvey on Saturday night left one person dead and six others injured, including a child.

The shooting happened at a residence in the 14400 block of Des Plaines Street, according to a city spokesperson.

What we know:

Police responded a little after 8 p.m. after reports of seven people being shot.

Officials said two people arrived at the scene and opened fire on the gathering.

Among the victims was a 4-year-old boy who was shot but had non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was stabilized, the spokesperson said.

Four other party attendees were also shot. All were taken to area hospitals and their conditions were stabilized.

A licensed gun holder who was at the scene returned fire at the gunmen. One of the suspects was shot and died at the scene. The second suspect was injured and taken to an area hospital where their condition was stabilized and they were taken into police custody.

Officials said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the gunman who was killed.

Charges had yet to be announced.