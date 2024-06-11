Harvey mayor faces backlash • Charges filed in deadly suburban crash • Golf Mill redevelopment

Tension in south suburban Harvey continues to grow as residents flocked to the streets for a peaceful protest on Monday.

About 50 people marched from a nearby church to the town's municipal center prior to its monthly city council meeting.

Two city council members say approximately 70 businesses and 100 churches have been impacted by Mayor Christopher Clark's mandates on licenses and delinquent property taxes.

"We're just seeking transparency and participatory governance. If we know what’s going on in neighboring suburbs, we certainly don't want to model those types of things," said Alderwoman Colby Chapman.

Teen charged in deadly Elk Grove Village crash

A juvenile has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a crash that killed a woman and left three others injured last month in Elk Grove Village.

On May 28, Elk Grove Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Biesterfield Road and Meacham Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash at 11:22 p.m.

A 45-year-old mother of five was killed in the crash, according to her family. She was driving a Honda SUV by herself at the time of the crash.

The other car was a Lexus sedan being driven by a juvenile with two other juveniles and an adult. The two vehicles ended up on two different sides of the roadway.

Niles moves forward with Golf Mill redevelopment, no tax increase planned

Golf Mill Shopping Center in north suburban Niles is looking to reclaim its former glory and lead a national trend of bringing shoppers back.

The redevelopment project has been years in the making – and seeing it to fruition will take several more.

On Monday evening, community members were invited to attend an informational meeting to familiarize themselves with the proposed plans. Dozens of residents gathered in the mall’s center court, where they listened to remarks from Niles Mayor George Alpogianis and project developers.

The village says it won't be raising taxes to redevelop the site; instead, the $440 million project will be paid for, in part, with TIF bonds.

Dr. Willie Wilson to host another gas and grocery giveaway in Chicago

Chicago businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson is set to host a generous gas and grocery giveaway this weekend, coupled with a $200,000 donation aimed at aiding local senior citizens.

The giveaway for seniors will kick off on Friday at four senior homes across Chicago. The event will be exclusive to the residents of these homes. Dr. Wilson announced the $200,000 donation to support the initiative.

Rare double bloom of corpse flowers draws crowds to Chicago Botanic Garden

A rare double dose of putrid is drawing visitors to the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe this week.

Not one, but two rare corpse flowers are blooming in the same week.

"This is something I’ve only ever seen growing in documentary footage," said one incredulous visitor. "Yeah, it feels like a movie prop."

Fans of felonious fumes are flocking to the Plant Science Center at the Chicago Botanic Garden for a rare double helping of the world’s most noxious plant.

The man charged with fatally shooting Chicago Police Officer Luis M. Huesca is expected to enter his plea in court today.

Jury deliberation began Monday in Hunter Biden's federal gun case. A verdict could be reached today.

The St. Bartholomew family shelter for new arrivals will open today at 5:30 p.m.

5-year-old strangled in swing set accident 'made this world better,' family says

Aurora Masters, 5, will be laid to rest on Saturday, a month after the Fort Collins, Colorado, girl was strangled by the rope of a disc swing in a backyard accident.

Aurora's family has found comfort through her organ donation, which allows her heart to "beat somewhere."

Her great-aunt, Brenda Kennedy, told Fox News Digital that the plucky girl was "living her best life every day."

"She lived, she loved, and she made this world better by being in it," Kennedy said on Thursday. "That's the lesson! Teach your kids to be kind, loving, exuberant consumers of life."