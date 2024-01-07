Harvey tenants at boarded-up apartments now face another problem: possible homelessness

Residents who were trapped in their boarded-up apartments in Harvey are facing another hurdle – figuring out where to live next.

Genvieve Tyler was inside her apartment on Friday, when crews were boarding up the units, and says she thought someone was breaking in.

"They came like they were about to raid something. It was 30 of them," she said.

Viral cell phone video shows 73-year-old Rudolph Williams talking to his nephew through his door while trapped inside his boarded-up apartment.

Williams says he was inside for two to three hours. He was one of at least five families who were still inside their units with their belongings.

Non-occupancy orders are now posted on more than 30 apartments.

In December, Harvey's buildings department deemed the properties along 144th and Halsted as an "imminent safety risk."

The city said in a statement that they "did not evict anyone but has advised property owners of unsafe conditions."

Those conditions include structural issues, collapsed stairs and numerous calls to 9-1-1 for illegal activity.

Many of the families receive governmental assistance for housing.

Tyler says she was just laid off and doesn't have money for a deposit. Williams says he's trying his best to relocate.

We have reached out to the property owners for further comment on this story. We have not heard back.