Expand / Collapse search

Have you seen him? Teen last seen in Garfield Ridge

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Pictured is Angel Arzaga, 16.  (Chicago PD )

CHICAGO - A search is underway for a teen last seen in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on Tuesday. 

Angel Arzaga, 16, was reported missing on Feb. 20 after he was last seen at 5200 S Nagle Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was wearing glasses, a maroon long-sleeved t-shirt, khaki pants and black and white shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Arzaga is also described as being 6-foot-2 with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380, or 911.  