Have you seen him? Teen last seen in Garfield Ridge

A search is underway for a teen last seen in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on Tuesday.

Angel Arzaga, 16, was reported missing on Feb. 20 after he was last seen at 5200 S Nagle Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was wearing glasses, a maroon long-sleeved t-shirt, khaki pants and black and white shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Arzaga is also described as being 6-foot-2 with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380, or 911.