Hawaii wildfires: Chicago volunteers join relief efforts as locals and tourists flee islands

Flights from Hawaii are landing in Chicago on Thursday as evacuations continue because of deadly fires burning through the islands and leaving widespread devastation across Maui.

As locals and tourists flee the area, American Red Cross volunteers are heading toward the disaster, including Paul Bamman who lives in Frankfort.

He's been a volunteer with the organization since 2018 and has completed more than a dozen deployments across the nation.

He will be flying out Friday morning and is set to arrive by the afternoon.

"What the American Red Cross is doing while we speak, is we’re ramping up to go out there and support all those folks that were affected by these horrible fires. And we’ll be there for weeks and months ahead to help them recover whatever the need is and we're going to be there to support them," Bamman said.

"Our task is to make sure that these shelters that have been set up out there are resupplied everyday so we don’t miss a beat in taking care of the clients in need," he added.

In Terminal 1, a United flight from Honolulu is set to land late Thursday afternoon.