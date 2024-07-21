Hawthorn Woods Aqua Illinois customers under boil order after water main repair

Aqua Illinois has issued a 24-hour boil order for residents in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer, and parts of Lake County following a water main repair.

While water service was not interrupted during the repair, the break impacted the water tower's recharging process, prompting the precautionary measure, Aqua Illinois said in a letter to customers Sunday morning.

The water main break was successfully repaired, but as a precaution, customers were advised to boil their water before using it for drinking, cooking, or other consumption purposes.

The boil order will remain in effect until water testing is complete and deemed safe. Aqua Illinois is currently collecting samples and will notify customers directly through their WaterSmart Alert system when the order is lifted.

During the boil order, residents are advised to: