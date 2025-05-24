Hoffman Estates man charged in Chicago shooting death, police say
CHICAGO - A Hoffman Estates man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man on Chicago’s North Side last December.
Devin Roldan-Brossett, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Devin Roldan-Brossett (Chicago Police Department)
What we know:
Investigators identified him as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed the victim on Dec. 12 in the 4000 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Lincoln Park, police said.
Roldan-Brossett was arrested by Area Five Homicide Support Team and Detectives on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue.
What's next:
He was expected to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.