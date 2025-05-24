Hoffman Estates man charged in Chicago shooting death, police say

The Brief A 21-year-old Hoffman Estates man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Chicago last December. Devin Roldan-Brossett, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, police said.



A Hoffman Estates man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man on Chicago’s North Side last December.

Devin Roldan-Brossett, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Devin Roldan-Brossett (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Investigators identified him as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed the victim on Dec. 12 in the 4000 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Lincoln Park, police said.

Roldan-Brossett was arrested by Area Five Homicide Support Team and Detectives on Thursday in the 1000 block of West Balmoral Avenue.

What's next:

He was expected to appear in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.