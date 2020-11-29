Health officials report 7,178 new coronavirus cases, 57 more deaths

Illinois health officials announced Sunday that 7,178 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 57 more people have died.

That brings the total number of people who have tested positive to 720,114 and the number of people who have died to 12,193, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The positivity rate — as a percent of total tests from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 — is 12.1%, health officials said.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois as of Saturday night was 5,858, health officials said. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU, and 723 patients were on ventilators.