Health officials report 7,873 new coronavirus cases, 108 more deaths

Illinois health officials announced Saturday that 7,873 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 108 more people have died.

That brings the total number of people who have tested positive to 712,936, and the number of people who have died to 12,137, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The positivity rate — as a percent of total tests from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 — is 12.2%, health officials said.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois dropped from 5,829 on Thursday night to 5,775 on Friday night, health officials said. Of those, 1,211 patients were in the ICU, and 686 patients were on ventilators.