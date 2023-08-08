'Heart of Stone' star Gal Gadot on how her military service shaped her film career

Actress Gal Gadot stars in the new action film "Heart of Stone," streaming on Netflix this Friday -- a film that adds to her already growing arsenal of action/adventure roles, which also include "Wonder Woman," the "Fast and Furious" franchise and Netflix's own "Red Notice."

But long before she was an action star, Gadot served two mandatory years in the Israel Defense Forces as a combat fitness instructor.

The actress sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about how her time in the military taught her valuable life lessons that became valuable as an actress.

"I think it's mostly the discipline," Gadot said. "And the fact that have to work well in a group. It's not about you, you're not number one. Right now we're doing something for a greater objective and when you film a movie, the greater objective is to make a great movie."

The "Wonder Woman" star added, "I'm not spoiled, I know how to work hard. I have a really strong work ethic and I think it's related to that."

Gadot can be seen in "Heart of Stone" when it starts streaming on Netflix this Friday.