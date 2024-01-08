Heated exchange at Harvey council meeting, property owners respond after apartments boarded up

A contentious city council meeting in Harvey Monday night led to a heated exchange between council members and the mayor.

Alderwoman Colby Chapman of the 2nd ward was escorted out by police, and Fourth Ward Alderman Tracy Key also exited.

During the meeting's public comments, several residents expressed frustration about families allegedly being trapped inside their homes. Chapman and Key later raised similar concerns, questioning city protocols.

Mayor Christopher Clark addressed the audience, announcing plans for new ordinances to prevent such incidents in the future. He specifically addressed the two alderpersons who opposed the city's involvement.

Non-occupancy signs appeared on properties along 144th & Halsted on Friday afternoon as crews boarded up windows and doors.

Among those affected, a 73-year-old man remained trapped inside an apartment, while a mother and her children escaped through a window after their apartment was boarded up.

The city categorized the property as an "imminent safety risk," citing structural issues, illegal activity and 327 service calls last year.

Mayor Clark clarified that the city did not order the buildings to be boarded up; rather, the decision was made by the property owner.

Late Monday night, FOX 32 received this statement on behalf of the property owners, Jay Patel and Henry Cho:

"Prior to the initial purchase of the property in February of 2023, we were given the "all-clear" to move forward, following multiple inspections, including one from the city of Harvey, with only a few minor issues needing to be addressed. After several months of operation, we were surprised by the city’s notice to immediately have the building vacated to begin structural repairs to the staircases, but we were committed to following their guidance and promptly rectifying any issues for the safety of the residents.

We aimed to treat the tenants with as much respect and consideration as possible, given the difficult and unexpected circumstances they were facing - including negotiating with the city to prolong the evacuation time, swiftly notifying the residents through various channels, as well as offering concessions to try to aid in this challenging transition. Our property management firm coordinated the shutdown of the building with the city of Harvey, and onsite vendors reported that on Friday, January 5th, the viral allegations regarding tenants being boarded into their apartments are categorically false.

While we cannot control the actions of our tenants, we try to enforce policies that provide a safe environment to those who call the building home and once we are notified of any issues, we act quickly to ensure that the situation is resolved. We place our tenant's safety at the forefront of all our decisions and we hope to reopen our building to the city’s standards around March, as we continue to cooperate and begin quality repairs and follow the appropriate guidelines."

The property owners also said the 73-year-old man who was inside one of the apartments was evicted by the Harvey Sheriff's Department in July of 2023 and has not been a resident since then. They said it is unknown why he was there.

They added that:

"Prior to being informed of the structural issues with the building, the owners were previously working with a different property management firm, which unfortunately was not an ideal fit for the city’s communication needs. In response, the owners immediately took action and hired a new company to take over the day-to-day management in November and have seen notable improvements and look forward to an improved and continued positive working relationship with the city.

Also of note, while the city of Harvey did not evict anyone directly, they did order the shutdown of the building and subsequently coordinated with the property management firm to ensure a safe evacuation on January 5th, including the presence of several police officers and placing red notices of a non-occupancy order on each unit door signed by City officials. "