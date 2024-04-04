Expand / Collapse search

Heating Up the Kitchen with the Schererville Fire Department

Published  April 4, 2024 7:38am CDT
This week, we're "Heating Up the Kitchen" with the Schererville Fire Department and making firefighter Coliln Zackavec's chimichurri braised pork chops and sweet potato hash!

CHIMICHURRI SAUCE:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
  • 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
  • 1 shallot, chopped into quarters
  • 1-2 jalapeños, seeds removed for milder taste
  • 4-5 cloves of garlic
  • 3 tablespoons dried oregano
  • 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)
  • 3/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  • Combine all ingredients in a food processor.
  • Blend until smooth, then add equal parts oil and vinegar until the sauce reaches a smooth consistency.
  • Split the sauce into 2 bowls. Use one half to baste pork chops while grilling, and reserve the other half as a finishing sauce.

SOUTHWEST SWEET POTATO HASH:

Ingredients:

  • 6-8 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-2 inch pieces
  • 4 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons cumin
  • 2 tablespoons paprika
  • 2 tablespoons Tajin seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon oregano
  • 1/2 tablespoon salt
  • 1/2 tablespoon pepper
  • 1/2 tablespoon cayenne pepper (for spicier taste)
  • 1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 16 oz frozen corn
  • 1 bunch of cilantro, stemmed and chopped
  • 2-3 jalapeños, sliced (remove seeds for milder taste)
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)
  • 1-2 limes, halved
  • 8 oz queso fresco, crumbled

Instructions:

  • In a large bowl, combine all seasonings and mix well.
  • Toss sweet potatoes in the seasoned mixture until evenly coated.
  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Spread the seasoned sweet potatoes onto a greased baking sheet. Bake for 30-45 minutes or until fork-tender.
  • In the same bowl used for sweet potatoes, add onions, jalapeños, and corn. Coat with remaining oil and seasoning.
  • Once sweet potatoes are soft, add the onion, jalapeños, and corn mixture on top. Return to the oven for 15 minutes or until corn is cooked.
  • Remove the sweet potato hash from the oven and let it cool for 5 minutes.
  • Garnish with chopped cilantro and crumbled queso fresco. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the top before serving.