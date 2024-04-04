Heating Up the Kitchen with the Schererville Fire Department
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. - This week, we're "Heating Up the Kitchen" with the Schererville Fire Department and making firefighter Coliln Zackavec's chimichurri braised pork chops and sweet potato hash!
CHIMICHURRI SAUCE:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
- 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 shallot, chopped into quarters
- 1-2 jalapeños, seeds removed for milder taste
- 4-5 cloves of garlic
- 3 tablespoons dried oregano
- 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)
- 3/4 cup red wine vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor.
- Blend until smooth, then add equal parts oil and vinegar until the sauce reaches a smooth consistency.
- Split the sauce into 2 bowls. Use one half to baste pork chops while grilling, and reserve the other half as a finishing sauce.
SOUTHWEST SWEET POTATO HASH:
Ingredients:
- 6-8 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-2 inch pieces
- 4 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 tablespoons cumin
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 2 tablespoons Tajin seasoning
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon oregano
- 1/2 tablespoon salt
- 1/2 tablespoon pepper
- 1/2 tablespoon cayenne pepper (for spicier taste)
- 1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 16 oz frozen corn
- 1 bunch of cilantro, stemmed and chopped
- 2-3 jalapeños, sliced (remove seeds for milder taste)
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)
- 1-2 limes, halved
- 8 oz queso fresco, crumbled
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, combine all seasonings and mix well.
- Toss sweet potatoes in the seasoned mixture until evenly coated.
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Spread the seasoned sweet potatoes onto a greased baking sheet. Bake for 30-45 minutes or until fork-tender.
- In the same bowl used for sweet potatoes, add onions, jalapeños, and corn. Coat with remaining oil and seasoning.
- Once sweet potatoes are soft, add the onion, jalapeños, and corn mixture on top. Return to the oven for 15 minutes or until corn is cooked.
- Remove the sweet potato hash from the oven and let it cool for 5 minutes.
- Garnish with chopped cilantro and crumbled queso fresco. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the top before serving.