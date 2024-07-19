Expand / Collapse search

USPS letter carrier shot on Chicago's South Side

By Jenna Carroll
Updated  July 19, 2024 1:56pm CDT
West Pullman
Heavy police presence in West Pullman

There was a heavy police presence in West Pullman Friday afternoon.

CHICAGO - A United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was shot in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Friday.

The shooting occurred before noon in the 12100 block of Harvard Avenue. 

SkyFOX was over the scene of the shooting, where crime scene tape and multiple police vehicles could be seen, along with a USPS van. 

Postal inspectors responded to the scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 