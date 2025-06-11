Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into Chicago area this month
CHICAGO - The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to the Chicago area this month as part of its 2025 U.S. tour.
The truck offers exclusive treats and limited-edition merchandise in celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stops near Chicago
Where we know:
The truck will first appear at Oakbrook Center, located between Macy's and Seasons 52 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Hello Kitty mobile will make a second stop at FlatIron Crossing located at 288 Orland Square Dr. on June 21 during the same hours.
Visitors can shop for a range of exclusive items, including iridescent totes, hoodies and t-shirts. Collectibles like ceramic mugs, thermal bottles and anniversary pins will be available.
On top of merchandise, the truck features sweet treats such as giant chef cookies, five-piece macron sets and Madeleine cookie sets.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been in service since 2015.
Hello Kitty is a global pop culture icon created by the Japanese company Sanrio in 1974, known for its simple design featuring a white cat with a red bow and no mouth.
