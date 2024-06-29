Help name a new wolf pup at Brookfield Zoo Chicago! Here's how.

article

Brookfield Zoo Chicago has welcomed a new furry friend and is asking for the public's help in naming her.

An endangered Mexican wolf pup was born at the zoo April 27. She is one of nine pups – seven of whom were transported to New Mexico as part of the Mexican Wolf Recovery Program, zoo officials said.

This pup and another female, named Molly, remain at the zoo and can be seen by guests at the Regenstein Wolf Woods.

A female unnamed wolf pup (left) and her sister, Molly, were born at Brookfield Zoo on April 27. The Zoo is asking for the public’s help to name the one pup. (Jim Schulz/Brookfield Zoo Chicago)

You'll also be able to visit their older brother Ahote, who was born last year, and parents 5-year-old Vivilette and 11-year-old Amigo, zoo officials said.

Here are the name options for the new pup:

Esperanza — Spanish for "hope"—each new litter of pups brings hope that the species will continue to thrive

Alma — Spanish for "soul"—many people have a deep connection with the wolves

Sierra — Spanish for "mountain range" and the Mexican wolf’s historic range includes the Sierra Madre Mountains in Mexico

Kelly — the namesake of natural landmarks where Mexican wolves have been reintroduced

To cast your vote, you can do so online at the zoo's website here.

The deadline to vote for the wolf pup's name is 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 2. The winning name will be announced Wednesday, July 3.

To learn more about the wolves, click here.