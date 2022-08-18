Here's the proposed Covid-19 safety measures for Chicago public schools this year

Just days before the new school year starts, Chicago Public Schools and its teacher union are nearing an agreement on Covid-19 safety measures.

The latest proposal involves largely the same virus protections as last year.

Recommended, but not required is masking.

Also, there will be continued weekly testing for the virus.

And per new CDC quarantine guidelines: unvaccinated students and staff can still come to school if they are in contact with someone who has Covid-19. They just need to wear a mask for 10 days.

Teachers could vote on the arrangement next week.