High flea activity forecasted for Chicago area this month

Here's some news that might make your skin crawl.

The Companion Animal Parasite Council is forecasting high flea activity for the Chicago area this month.

So how can you protect your furry friends? FOX 32 got an expert's take.

"The plan is see your veterinarian. They are gonna be your local expert about the correct medications to treat and prevent fleas on your pets, (and) keep them out of your house. The idea is prevention," said Dr. Rick Marrinson. "Be proactive. See your veterinarian. They will be your local expert to help you battle this."

In addition, Dr. Marrinson says fleas can also carry tapeworms.