High-speed crash leaves 2 dead on Chicago's South Side: police

Two people were killed in a possible high-speed crash in the Gresham neighborhood Saturday night.

An unidentified male driving a black sedan with a female passenger was believed to be traveling at a high-rate of speed before jumping the curb and crashing into a pole on 87th Street, according to police.

They were traveling eastbound on 87th Street near South Eggleston Avenue just after 11 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The driver and the passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Police say there were no other vehicles involved. Detectives are investigating.