High-speed crash results in driver's death on Chicago's West Side

A driver was killed in a high-speed crash Monday night in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was speeding in a Buick sedan around 11 p.m. when he lost control and ran into a tree in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue, police said.

Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Cook County officials have not yet released his identity.

No other injuries were reported. CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.