Mundelein woman charged in crash that killed bicyclist in Highland Park

A Mundelein woman was charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist last June in Highland Park.

Melanie Hass, 41, was allegedly the driver who struck a bicyclist on June 6 near the intersection of Deerfield and Piccadilly roads before fleeing the scene, police said. The bicyclist was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 49-year-old Maureen Wener.

Hass was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. She was transported to Waukegan for a detention hearing.

No further information was provided.