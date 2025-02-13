Highland Park announces Independence Day plans

The Brief Highland Park unveiled its Independence Day event plans, including a community festival on July 3 and a "Dream Team" parade on July 4. The city will also hold a remembrance ceremony to honor victims of the 2022 Fourth of July parade shooting. There will be no evening events or fireworks, as the city takes a trauma-informed approach to community needs.



With a renewed focus on community spirit and remembrance, Highland Park today announced its Independence Day celebration plans.

Events will kick off on July 3 with a community festival at The Preserve of Highland Park. There will be music, food, games and more.

Then, on July 4, the "Dream Team"-themed parade will take place in downtown Highland Park, celebrating togetherness and resilience.

What we know:

The events mark the continuation of Highland Park’s efforts to reclaim its Fourth of July traditions following the tragic 2022 mass shooting at the Independence Day parade that left seven people dead and dozens injured.

Recognizing the importance of reflection, the city will host a remembrance on the morning of July 4 to honor those who lost their lives and to show solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

"Highland Park’s Independence Day events reflect the community’s patriotic spirit and steadfast commitment to supporting and celebrating each other," said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.

The "Dream Team" parade, celebrating the spirit of teamwork and unity, will step off at 11 a.m. on July 4.

"Whether that’s family or friends, sports, dance, faith, community or neighborhood… Parade participants and attendees are encouraged to wear team jerseys and apparel, and floats will celebrate the colors and mascots of favorite teams and organizations," the city said in a news release.

The parade will follow the same route as 2024, beginning at First St. and Laurel Ave. and progressing through downtown Highland Park to Sunset Woods Park.

Notably, there will be no evening events or fireworks. The city cited community trauma, sustainability concerns, and pet needs as reasons for pausing nighttime festivities.

The city council plans to engage with the community later this year to gather feedback and ideas for 2026.

What's next:

As planning continues, updates will be provided by both the city and park district on their respective websites.